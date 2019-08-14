As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Holder Jensen Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding; Sector Gamma As Has Lifted Nuvasive (NUVA) Holding by $3.62 Million

Sector Gamma As increased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NUVA) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As bought 64,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 538,625 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.59M, up from 473,923 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Nuvasive Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.84. About 350,418 shares traded. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – nuvasive, incorporated | nuvasive® vuepoint® ii oct system | K180198 | 03/15/2018 |; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 45C; 16/05/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors SOLAS 2018, Hosts Workshop On Latest Lateral Innovations; 02/05/2018 – NuVasive $NUVA will continue to fall in future periods. Competition has caught up with them and their procedures/products have lost their competitive edge. Accounting issues we pointed out were a harbinger; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Loss/Shr 53c; 14/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Research Shows NuVasive Porous PEEK Structure Maintains High Porosity After Impaction

Jensen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc bought 204,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 4.30M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $526.90M, up from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $129.56. About 2.80M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,580 shares to 1.96M shares, valued at $165.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 8,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.16M shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 209,988 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. M Kraus And owns 46,563 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can holds 0.32% or 3.06 million shares. Somerset Com stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rockland Tru reported 191,823 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Hallmark Capital Management holds 0.39% or 28,846 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Lc holds 200,397 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Lmr Prns Llp owns 40,884 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. 31,641 were reported by Riverbridge Limited Liability Co. Lathrop Invest Mngmt has 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,895 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.62% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Nbt Bancorporation N A stated it has 76,064 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 148,951 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. First Financial In reported 3,693 shares. Twin Cap holds 1.13% or 186,599 shares.

