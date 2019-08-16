As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Holder Chicago Equity Partners Has Decreased Stake; As Celanese Del (CE) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Telemus Capital Lowered Holding by $546,154

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (CE) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 50,427 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, down from 56,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $107.44. About 854,239 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 46C, EST. 50C; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 18/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Emulsion Polymers and Acetyls Pdt Price Increases; 30/04/2018 – CELANESE EXTENDS EXCLUSIVE ACETYLS R&D TECHNOLOGY PACT WITH SWR; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – PARTIES WERE UNABLE TO REACH AGREEMENT WITH EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON ACCEPTABLE CONDITIONS TO ALLOW PROPOSED JV TO PROCEED; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – QTRLY NET SALES $1.851 MLN VS $1,471 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases

Chicago Equity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc sold 8,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 104,790 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84M, down from 113,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $130.72. About 3.63M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78 million for 10.49 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment accumulated 211,099 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Amp Investors Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Virtu Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 7,750 shares. Telemus Cap Limited Liability holds 0.38% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) or 50,427 shares. 23 are owned by Parkside Savings Bank And Trust. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Co holds 1,528 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 9,728 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Tru Company holds 260 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 53,950 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stanley holds 9,091 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 3,661 shares.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 20,617 shares to 49,639 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Planet Fitness Inc by 10,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,500 shares, and has risen its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 315,069 shares. New Hampshire-based Charter Trust Company has invested 0.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Fincl Bank has invested 2.84% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ar Asset Mgmt reported 42,409 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Limited holds 0.26% or 48,845 shares. 10 accumulated 24,075 shares or 0.63% of the stock. Chem Bancshares holds 0.99% or 71,999 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc reported 1.98M shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. 121,964 are owned by Godsey Gibb Assoc. Coldstream Capital Management reported 32,961 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 0.22% or 111,259 shares. West Coast Fin Ltd Liability has 9,947 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,710 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 15,715 shares. Smith Moore & Com stated it has 16,186 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armour Residential Reit Inc by 103,880 shares to 546,205 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 8,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

