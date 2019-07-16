As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Evergreen Capital Management Cut Its Holding; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Texas Yale Capital Boosted Stake

Texas Yale Capital Corp increased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Yale Capital Corp bought 14,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,975 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $33.37. About 2.39M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 7.84% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Loss/Shr 72c; 09/03/2018 – Corning Announces High-Fiber-Count Rapid Installation Ribbon Cable; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – Corning 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – Corning on Track to Reach $11 Billion in 2018 Sales; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 13/03/2018 – Corning to Showcase Industry Leadership at 2018 Optical Networking and Communication Conference; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 3,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,511 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, down from 23,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 3.08M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spears Abacus Advisors Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 15,211 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Kwmg Ltd Com owns 74,180 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corporation holds 804,840 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability has 0% invested in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Needham Ltd Company invested 0.39% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Lpl Financial Lc reported 225,463 shares stake. Asset Management One Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Envestnet Asset owns 953,294 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Allstate reported 111,454 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.03 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 0.06% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 150,510 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs holds 17,680 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Suntrust Banks accumulated 982,691 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $8.75 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 WEEKS WENDELL P sold $7.54 million worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) or 223,379 shares.

Texas Yale Capital Corp, which manages about $1.61B and $2.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 102,432 shares to 9.55M shares, valued at $253.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 294,940 shares to 453,525 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr by 19,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).