As Pepsico (PEP) Share Price Rose, Asset Management Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.19 Million; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Trimmed Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $744,800 as Shares Rose

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $137.89. About 1.33M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 73,786 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.88M, down from 79,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.87. About 1.96 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – New Research from Limelight Networks Shows Traditional Sports Viewership is at Risk as Millennials Switch Their Attention to Esports; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 27/03/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Unchanged In February; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 3,438 were accumulated by Marco Mngmt Ltd Co. Diversified Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 10,286 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc invested in 132,512 shares or 1.67% of the stock. Savant Capital Llc has 0.34% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 18,238 shares. Community Savings Bank Na accumulated 56,840 shares. South Street Limited Liability Com invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Beach Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.81% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,765 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd Liability Co invested in 59,501 shares. 135,142 were reported by Windward Management Ca. First Western Cap Mngmt accumulated 2,052 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management reported 841 shares. Somerset Trust Com invested in 14,904 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 0.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fruth Inv Management holds 1.73% or 33,035 shares. Bartlett Commerce Lc holds 2.26% or 461,571 shares in its portfolio.

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37 million and $150.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 973 shares to 23,877 shares, valued at $8.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpus Mgmt holds 0.03% or 6,156 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited owns 2.04 million shares. 2,177 were accumulated by Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Dba Holt Prtnrs Ltd Partnership. Parthenon Ltd Com invested in 370,977 shares or 10.66% of the stock. Lourd Llc owns 27,507 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Jackson Square Prns Llc holds 7.08% or 10.20M shares in its portfolio. 57,738 were accumulated by Signaturefd Lc. Community Bancorp Of Raymore holds 3,417 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 229,185 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Aspen Inv owns 26,258 shares or 2.31% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has 3.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7.18 million shares. Letko Brosseau & Associates has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1,800 shares. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv has invested 0.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stadion Money Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Smithfield Trust has 1.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

