As Pepsico (Pep) (PEP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Has Decreased Holding by $631,472; Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Position Has Upped by Sound Shore Management Inc

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 106,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.84 million, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 1.11 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 14/05/2018 – In concession, Trump will help China’s ZTE ‘get back into business’; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO CLEAR QUALCOMM-NXP ONCE CONFIDENT OF ZTE DEAL; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP; 26/05/2018 – China moving ahead with Qualcomm-NXP approval; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico (Pep) (PEP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 5,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95M, down from 151,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico (Pep) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 1.62 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel (Intc) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5,775 shares to 60,953 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P(Ixj (IXJ) by 5,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,572 shares, and has risen its stake in J.P. Morgan(Jpm (NYSE:JPM).

