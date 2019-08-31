As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Taurus Asset Management Decreased Holding by $576,450; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holder Community Bank Has Trimmed Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Community Bank decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 53.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank sold 5,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 4,452 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $405,000, down from 9,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $107.89. About 3.38 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 17/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Focus on lnterventional Oncology with Its U.S. Launch of OptiSphere(TM) Embolization Spheres; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC – IF CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES REMAIN SIMILAR FOR FISCAL YEAR, CO FISCAL YEAR 2019 REV TO BE NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY ABOUT $50 MLN TO $150 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 104,950 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, down from 109,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,754 shares to 102,803 shares, valued at $19.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,377 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Invest Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 3.33M shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ipswich Management Co invested in 0.12% or 3,862 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.35% or 21,000 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 363,664 shares. Northeast Consultants stated it has 3,857 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. South State reported 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Oppenheimer Com has 0.4% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ntv Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.58% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 22,405 shares. Altfest L J And has 16,337 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Cap Lp has 0.18% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 107,068 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc owns 686,264 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Benedict Advsrs holds 57,273 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Investment Inc invested in 1.24% or 51,000 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel invested in 4,345 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management accumulated 0.18% or 4,524 shares. Pggm Invests holds 1.33 million shares. Greenwood Associate Limited Liability Co holds 1.93% or 61,247 shares in its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 300 shares. 7,210 were accumulated by Alexandria Ltd Llc. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.34% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 272,412 shares. 29,802 were accumulated by Fulton Bancshares Na. Moreover, Notis has 1.33% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 22,504 shares. Moreover, Pictet Bank Ltd has 2.65% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 49,363 shares. Grandfield Dodd reported 0.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Roosevelt Inv reported 1,799 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 0.62% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Toth Advisory owns 1.52% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 53,105 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares to 181,412 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).