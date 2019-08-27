As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Lowered Its Stake; International Business Machine (IBM) Valuation Rose While Wellington Shields & Company Has Raised by $310,200 Its Holding

Wellington Shields & Company increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 30,099 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 27,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 3.59M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 03/04/2018 – IBM Selects FANDOM SPORTS for Exclusive Blockchain Digital Mentorship Program; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 16/04/2018 – International Business Machines Corp expected to post earnings of $2.41 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to IBM; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd sold 26,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 223,660 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.41M, down from 250,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $135.05. About 4.58 million shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Wellington Shields & Company, which manages about $217.08 million and $196.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,200 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $252,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,696 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & Inc accumulated 9,440 shares. Oarsman Capital Inc stated it has 0.33% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Atria Investments Lc has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 6,663 shares. Stellar Capital Lc holds 0.19% or 2,030 shares in its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 8,165 shares. Roosevelt Invest Group Incorporated stated it has 3,554 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Mngmt holds 6,291 shares. Lathrop Investment Mngmt has 65,760 shares. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 14,781 shares. Parsec Fin Mgmt Inc owns 5,545 shares. Registered Investment Advisor holds 0.38% or 4,821 shares. 1,973 were reported by Northcoast Asset Limited Liability. Beacon Cap Management Inc owns 726 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,498 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 1,456 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.51 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loeb Ptnrs owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grace And White New York reported 60,718 shares. 6,557 were reported by Loomis Sayles & Communications L P. Valmark Advisers Inc stated it has 0.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Synovus Fincl owns 155,978 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.96% or 879,227 shares. Hilltop holds 0.38% or 14,602 shares. Maryland Cap Mgmt invested 1.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 2,503 shares. Eastern National Bank has 1.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Penobscot Inv Management holds 1.28% or 49,412 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability Company owns 6,583 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 18,852 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 6,000 shares.