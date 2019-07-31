As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gfs Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; G-F-W Energy X LP Has Lowered Position in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) as Stock Declined

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 60.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 29,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 48,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $128.06. About 3.51M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.60% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 98,083 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 119,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G-F-W Energy X Lp who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 3.78 million shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 43.82% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 13/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy CEO’s 2017 total compensation more than doubles; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI: March Average of 169 Drilling Rigs Operating; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – EXPECT AN AVERAGE OF 75 RIGS OPERATING UNDER TERM CONTRACTS DURING 12 MONTHS ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY MARCH AVG. DRILLING RIGS 172 :PTEN US; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9,437 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $2.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 279,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hendershot holds 2.57% or 61,199 shares. Cadinha And Limited Liability Corp reported 0.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Western Cap Company stated it has 3.64% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi accumulated 10,210 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.42% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,683 shares. Contravisory Management Incorporated accumulated 12 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.78% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Rosenbaum Jay D holds 2.61% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,255 shares. Hilltop Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Com has 0.24% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corporation Mi reported 0.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.68% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Glenview Commercial Bank Trust Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 55,906 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 14,499 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.34% or 272,412 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.34 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 195,525 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 0.01% or 1.83 million shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 111,397 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 513,065 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tygh Cap Mgmt Inc has 128,818 shares. Scotia owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 11,669 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company owns 112,339 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset has 391 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) or 145,067 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 46,512 shares. 352,148 are held by Nikko Asset Americas. Retirement Of Alabama holds 689,839 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 410,554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement reported 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.