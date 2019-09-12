As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Focused Investors Trimmed Position; As United Rentals (URI) Shares Declined, Nine Masts Capital LTD Has Upped by $1.10 Million Its Holding

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 28,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 823,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.92M, down from 851,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $137.53. About 2.02M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT

Nine Masts Capital Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 148.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nine Masts Capital Ltd bought 8,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 13,937 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 5,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nine Masts Capital Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 914,141 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.69B; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – ON APRIL 17, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED A NEW $1.25 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 114,800 shares to 936,700 shares, valued at $121.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.92 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 118,700 shares. Park Oh holds 1.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 192,778 shares. First Mercantile Co stated it has 0.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Fincl Advantage has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 219 shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt L L C, Georgia-based fund reported 353,305 shares. Montag And Caldwell Lc reported 5,600 shares. 32,366 were reported by Horrell Cap Mgmt. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Limited Liability holds 537,766 shares. Cap Ltd Ca owns 4,396 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Com reported 1.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Independent Inc stated it has 21,740 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Whittier Tru has 1.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Maryland Cap Mgmt reported 121,757 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Llc accumulated 80,193 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Bangor Bankshares invested in 24,940 shares or 0.58% of the stock.

Nine Masts Capital Ltd, which manages about $698.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 17,709 shares to 7,291 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 893,136 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.