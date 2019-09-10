As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Modera Wealth Management Decreased Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $329,394 as Share Price Rose

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 59.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $368,000, down from 7,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $135.3. About 1.32 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo’s earnings and revenue top expectations; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.13% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $123.13. About 3.69M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – CVX: Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Procurement Division Workers Are Said to Exit Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED TO APPROVE, ON ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AT STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 25/04/2018 – Chevron removed executives from Venezuela after two of its workers were imprisoned over a dispute with state-owned oil company PDVSA; 17/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Q2 Earnings Beat, Segmental Results Drive Sales – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pepsico (PEP) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Fincl Serv holds 11,638 shares. Culbertson A N And holds 2.41% or 68,318 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Inv Mgmt Company holds 1.05% or 26,263 shares in its portfolio. Marathon Asset Management Llp reported 0.53% stake. Swiss Fincl Bank reported 0.77% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Alabama-based Aull Monroe has invested 1.6% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 0.64% stake. Moreover, Lvm Ltd Mi has 0.34% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 12,209 shares. Hwg Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bessemer Limited Liability Corp holds 0.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 13,905 shares. Mufg Americas owns 198,081 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. 73,471 are held by Flippin Bruce And Porter. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Co reported 1.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Newman Dignan & Sheerar accumulated 19,118 shares. Harvey Investment Co Limited Liability Co stated it has 105,752 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.09B for 22.55 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Alethea Capital Management Llc, which manages about $155.00M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,940 shares to 11,892 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kura Oncology Inc by 21,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fifth Third Retail Bank owns 996,683 shares. Linscomb Williams has 0.62% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pennsylvania-based Orrstown Service Inc has invested 1.27% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Western Management holds 3.43% or 1,955 shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Na holds 1.03% or 40,023 shares. Btr Capital Mgmt holds 117,216 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. First Amer National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Korea Invest Corporation invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Baxter Bros Inc owns 22,194 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hwg LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 348 shares. Acropolis Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Miles Cap stated it has 12,573 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 0.11% or 311,104 shares in its portfolio.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $534.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,609 shares to 16,082 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 8,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 344,887 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.29 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.