As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Salient Trust Company Lta Has Cut Holding; Orchid Is Cap (ORC) Valuation Declined While Blackrock Has Lifted by $991,854 Its Position

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Orchid Is Cap Inc (ORC) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 165,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 5.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.59 million, up from 4.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Orchid Is Cap Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $367.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 713,870 shares traded. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) has declined 23.49% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ORC News: 16/05/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2018 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 26/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 12/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2018 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 04/05/2018 – Resource America Inc. Exits Position in Orchid Island; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED GAAP NET LOSS OF $0.31 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Orchid Island Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORC); 08/03/2018 Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2018 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 OF $8.09

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 28.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 34,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 89,186 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70 million, down from 123,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.13 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 184,818 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $61.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 33,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.58 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2337.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy by 97,535 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $178.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 79,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

