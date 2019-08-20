As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Moors & Cabot Has Lowered Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Value Rose While Schmidt P J Investment Management Boosted Holding

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 37,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $107.31. About 8.12 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – FAMILY MEMBERS WERE SEEKING NO MORE THAN $90 MLN FROM JPMORGAN; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 720P FROM 710P; 23/05/2018 – ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD ETO.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 376P FROM 367P; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-4; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – Airline caterer Gategroup opens books for IPO of up to $2.8 bln

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 2,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 82,465 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 84,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $132.06. About 2.40 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

