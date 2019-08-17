As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Holder Loudon Investment Management Lowered by $3.86 Million Its Holding; As Dlh Holdings (DLHC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Wynnefield Capital Has Lowered Holding by $2.32 Million

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 72.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 8,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 3,084 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 11,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation

Wynnefield Capital Inc decreased its stake in Dlh Holdings Corp (DLHC) by 9.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wynnefield Capital Inc sold 387,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.81% . The hedge fund held 3.62 million shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.14 million, down from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc who had been investing in Dlh Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.135 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 4,432 shares traded. DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) has declined 12.73% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DLHC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ DLH Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLHC); 21/03/2018 DLH Holdings Access Event Scheduled By Noble Capital Markets; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS ON MAY 10, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 2, 2016 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q Rev $34.4M; 15/05/2018 – DLH Holdings 2Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – DLH HOLDINGS SAYS AS AMENDED, MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IS MAY 1, 2021

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 86,633 shares to 104,924 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 40,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,663 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 0.37% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Naples Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.48% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 15,279 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru owns 55,044 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Liability Company has 1.52% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Michigan-based Columbia Asset Mgmt has invested 1.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Argent Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.89% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cidel Asset has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Patten Group Incorporated holds 20,112 shares. Harvey Investment Limited Liability stated it has 105,752 shares. Spc Finance reported 4,822 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt reported 104,109 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc reported 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Horan Management invested in 34,242 shares. Tctc Hldgs Ltd Liability has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Comerica Savings Bank accumulated 464,557 shares.

