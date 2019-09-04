As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Holder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Trimmed Stake; As General Mls (GIS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Lifted Its Position

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 287,716 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5,400 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 11,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $137.49. About 312,883 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Independent Order Of Foresters has 0.09% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 750 shares. 483,148 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Advisory Alpha Llc holds 1,887 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pacific Global Comm holds 1.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 50,221 shares. Hennessy holds 67,700 shares. Winfield Associates owns 3,525 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.99% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ameriprise holds 0.37% or 6.63 million shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Invest Advisors invested in 3,200 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Banque Pictet And Cie holds 4.69% or 1.99 million shares. 15,003 were accumulated by Navellier Assoc Inc. Cohen Mngmt stated it has 3.24% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parsons Inc Ri reported 0.7% stake. First Foundation stated it has 0.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.92 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares to 21,883 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,532 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).