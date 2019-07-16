As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Holder King Luther Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; As Centene (CNC) Valuation Declined, Winslow Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $2.60 Million

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 19,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.46M, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 3.08 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 104.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 49,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,970 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 46,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.06. About 4.02M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS LOWER MIN. MEDICAL SPENDING RULE MAY BENEFIT FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Centene Awarded Statewide Medicaid Contract In Iowa

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (Prn) (VOO) by 3,921 shares to 28,201 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Limited Liability owns 4,197 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 0.5% or 102,919 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 289,362 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust has invested 0.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.72% or 1.08 million shares. Beaumont Fincl Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 114,681 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Company invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Raymond James And Associate owns 2.28M shares. Howland Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 60,716 shares. Moreover, Modera Wealth Management Ltd Company has 0.33% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,272 shares. Westwood holds 1.75% or 1.37 million shares. Asset Management One Ltd has 852,291 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eastern National Bank has invested 1.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wendell David Inc reported 65,753 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability reported 0.18% stake.

