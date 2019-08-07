As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Holder Intrust Bank Na Decreased Holding; Trust Company Of Virginia Increased Its Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) as Shares Declined

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 4,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 28,725 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70M, up from 24,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $164.95. About 199,204 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 08/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Diageo USVI Signs Statement of Support for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

Intrust Bank Na decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrust Bank Na analyzed 2,467 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 47,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87 million, down from 50,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrust Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $178.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $127.75. About 3.07 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,112 shares to 195,526 shares, valued at $23.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VT) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,838 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.29 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Intrust Bank Na, which manages about $392.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8,705 shares to 15,950 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.