As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Griffin Asset Management Has Decreased Holding; As Estee Lauder Companies (EL) Stock Rose, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Cut Stake

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 4,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 53,406 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.00M, down from 57,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $133.94. About 4.68 million shares traded or 9.96% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies (EL) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68M, down from 107,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $192.03. About 1.36M shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spears Abacus Advsr, New York-based fund reported 1,450 shares. M&T Fincl Bank holds 88,448 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.34% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 12,663 shares. South Dakota Council stated it has 1,500 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp accumulated 0.53% or 36,224 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 9,206 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Creative Planning reported 4,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp owns 1.07% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 20,486 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 21,980 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp has 1,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 583,510 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 206,687 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc stated it has 2.45M shares. Pitcairn invested in 23,691 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $399.88 million activity. The insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00M.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.80 million for 30.00 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

