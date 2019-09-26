As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Fairfield Bush & Company Lowered Its Stake; As Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Alpine Partners Vi Lowered Its Position by $358,200

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 44,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83 million, down from 48,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 3.60 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 8,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 6,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $250,000, down from 15,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 1.35 million shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl: Intends to Achieve at Least $135M in Operational Cost Synergies From Stewart Deal; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL PACT TO BUY STEWART INFORMATION $50/SHR; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $240.57 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

