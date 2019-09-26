As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Fairfield Bush & Company Has Lowered Its Holding by $483,652; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Value Rose While Bradley Foster & Sargent Upped Its Stake

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 1,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 34,170 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, up from 32,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $223.29. About 536,265 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars

Fairfield Bush & Company decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company sold 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 44,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.83M, down from 48,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 3.04 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54 million and $293.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,800 shares to 12,079 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,998 shares to 159,505 shares, valued at $33.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,203 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY).

