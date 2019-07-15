As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Estabrook Capital Management Cut Its Stake; As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Market Value Rose, West Coast Financial Trimmed Its Holding

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 80.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 31,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,504 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $514,000, down from 39,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $74.17. About 882,722 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 04/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive: Jakobsen, Currently Corporate Controller, to Succeed Dennis Hickey as CFO; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES

Estabrook Capital Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 0.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Estabrook Capital Management sold 102 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,825 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53 billion, down from 28,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Estabrook Capital Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $133.83. About 1.11 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 782,510 shares. Peoples Fincl Serv Corporation owns 36,620 shares. 13,140 are owned by Philadelphia Company. Parkwood Limited Liability Com reported 55,785 shares stake. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc has 2.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Illinois-based Front Barnett Associate Limited has invested 2.43% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 32,255 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Prelude Mngmt Lc owns 1,836 shares. Focused Invsts Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4.56% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bath Savings Tru Com reported 0.74% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.27M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Colonial Trust Advisors invested in 91,906 shares or 2.14% of the stock. 13.24 million were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Davenport And Limited Co holds 1.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 806,148 shares. Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Estabrook Capital Management, which manages about $1.18B and $603.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 1,310 shares to 268,006 shares, valued at $15.85B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK) by 766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.13M for 25.75 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79 million and $423.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 16,325 shares to 40,197 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10,573 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manikay Limited Liability Company has 5.07% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 600,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 726 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn, a California-based fund reported 7.84M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.2% stake. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported 28,069 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Schnieders Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Foundation Advsr invested in 4,146 shares. Paragon Mngmt Ltd reported 672 shares. The Maine-based Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Petrus Lta reported 86,968 shares stake. Middleton And Inc Ma stated it has 88,978 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. 5,042 were accumulated by Greatmark Inv Prns. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc Inc holds 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 1.55M shares. 8,000 are owned by Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Ltd Com.