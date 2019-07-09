As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Ellington Management Group Decreased by $353,800 Its Holding; As Belmond LTD Cl A (BEL) Shares Were Volatile, Gabelli Securities Has Raised Its Stake

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Belmond Ltd Cl A (BEL) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 172,704 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 686,104 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.11M, up from 513,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Belmond Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $24.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 47.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 2,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $392,000, down from 6,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $130.99. About 4.08 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 25/04/2018 – Summer’s fizziest accessory: the return of the Rolex `Pepsi’; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 31,600 shares to 49,800 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 19,547 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Cap Advisors Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtn LP accumulated 2,225 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 82,121 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Villere St Denis J Co Ltd Llc holds 115,370 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Lc has 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 48,845 shares. Ssi Investment Mgmt has 0.04% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,616 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.62% stake. Dt Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Tennessee-based Lbmc Invest Ltd has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Edgewood Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 26,199 shares. Price T Rowe Md owns 11.98 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 390,675 shares. Capital Limited Ca has 4,396 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ims Capital has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ally holds 0.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 20,000 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta reported 1.95% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

