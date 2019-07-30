As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Ci Investments Has Lifted Stake; Corbyn Investment Management Increased Holding in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by $388,360

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $83.92. About 2.76M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG RESOURCES SAYS SEEKING TO SELL UK OFFSHORE BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 26/03/2018 – EOG Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 20,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,006 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.52M, up from 228,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 4.53 million shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – UPON CLOSING, BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev $1.22B; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ) by 6,385 shares to 253,374 shares, valued at $12.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern National Bancorp Of V (NASDAQ:SONA) by 31,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,299 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (Wh).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

