As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Increased Position; Advisors Preferred Position in Pepsico (PEP) Has Increased by $409,798

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company's stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 8,670 shares to 57,802 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,785 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq" published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq" on July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 1.75% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Guardian Cap Lp reported 86,411 shares stake. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wills Group reported 45,314 shares. Golub Gp Ltd Co owns 4,236 shares. Williams Jones Assocs Ltd Liability Com invested 1.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) invested 1.69% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lesa Sroufe & Co stated it has 3,727 shares. Connable Office has 20,626 shares. Diamond Hill Cap Management invested 1.33% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Skba Management Ltd Liability holds 1.62% or 82,440 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 18,852 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 288,382 are owned by Saratoga And Mgmt. Camarda Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 299 shares.

