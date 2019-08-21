As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Beaumont Financial Partners Has Increased Its Holding by $412,238; Ulysses Management Has Increased Blackstone Group (BX) Holding by $1.26 Million; Stock Price Rose

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 114,681 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.05 million, up from 111,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.34. About 2.22 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Group (BX) by 32.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 37,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 113,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP – QUEEN TOPCO PTY IS NEWLY INCORPORATED UNLISTED CO FORMED BY BLACKSTONE ADVISED FUNDS TO UNDERTAKE PURCHASE OF AMA GROUP; 12/04/2018 – CVC, CARLYLE, ONEX,BLACKSTONE BID FOR LINDE/PRAXAIR ASSETS:RTRS; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone buys India’s Comstar at a valuation of 10 bln rupees – Mint; 19/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE AND CELANESE ABANDON JV ON EU OPPOSITION; 26/03/2018 – US tariffs on China could end up getting delayed, Blackstone CEO says; 17/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE IS SAID AMONG FIRMS WEIGHING OFFER FOR LASALLE REIT; 30/04/2018 – Blackstone push into subprime car loans; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone Group Sees Deal Closing Later This Year; 04/04/2018 – Blackstone Said to Consider Bid for Soros-Backed Hispania (Video); 04/04/2018 – BX SEES PROGRAM WITH $40B CAPITAL VEHICLE EQUITY COMMITMENTS

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17 billion and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 10,866 shares to 13,677 shares, valued at $762,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 5,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,793 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Llc holds 12,320 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Co accumulated 5,860 shares. Cobblestone Lc New York reported 93,717 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.69% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 587,535 shares. Martin Communication Tn reported 8,616 shares. 105,622 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication. Holt Capital Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Capital Ptnrs Lp holds 2,225 shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Llc owns 41 shares. Linscomb Williams invested in 46,164 shares. Prudential Incorporated has 3.55M shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Interocean Cap Ltd Company holds 261,550 shares or 2.98% of its portfolio. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv has invested 1.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Coho accumulated 2,215 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Limited Liability holds 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1,897 shares. Chatham Capital Grp Inc Inc holds 26,841 shares.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47B and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (Call) (NYSE:MAC) by 4.63B shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $15.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.25 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,900 shares, and cut its stake in Qurate Retail Inc (Call).

