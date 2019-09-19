As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Asset Management Group Lowered Stake; South State Upped Walmart (WMT) Holding by $733,810

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92M, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.69. About 319,832 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

South State Corp increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 6,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 47,757 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.28M, up from 41,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $333.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.15. About 583,475 shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 14/05/2018 – Walmart: Flipkart Deal Agreements Include Customary Termination Rights for Walmart, Other Parties if Deals Haven’t Closed by March 9, 2019 –Filing; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 28/04/2018 – HOLDING COMPANY OF COMBINED SAINSBURY’S-ASDA GROUP WOULD BE CALLED SAINSBURY’S – SOURCE WITH KNOWLEDGE OF THE SITUATION; 15/03/2018 – Walmart Whistle-Blower Claims Retailer Cheated to Catch Amazon (Video); 28/04/2018 – SAINSBURY SAYS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH WALMART ON ASDA; 07/05/2018 – Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of this week; 15/05/2018 – FOCUS-A bid to save $300 million at HCR ManorCare, and disrupt U.S. healthcare; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 08/03/2018 – UK’s John Lewis Partnership expects profit squeeze from competition

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

