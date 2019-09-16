As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Academy Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $4.55 Million; Park West Asset Management Position in Quotient LTD (QTNT) Lifted by $2.00 Million

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 27.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 222,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 1.04 million shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75M, up from 820,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 130,076 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 10/04/2018 – Quotient lnaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 34,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 71,201 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.34M, down from 105,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 670,831 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar owns 0.07% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 18,641 shares. Patten Group Inc Inc owns 1.06% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 19,739 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.04% or 1,136 shares in its portfolio. Federated Pa invested in 4.30 million shares. Srb Corp reported 3,724 shares. Somerset Trust has 1.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Sterling Capital Ltd Llc holds 920,401 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parthenon Llc has 2.88% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 102,342 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Macquarie Grp Inc reported 261,767 shares. Burns J W And Ny holds 98,087 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 674,737 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt LP owns 1,546 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs accumulated 8,009 shares or 0.65% of the stock. 2,133 were accumulated by Rowland & Inv Counsel Adv.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $445.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,552 shares to 14,351 shares, valued at $15.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.53 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfenex Inc (NYSEMKT:PFNX) by 200,000 shares to 853,132 shares, valued at $5.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.54 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:PARR).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $27,405 activity.