As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Rbf Capital Has Trimmed Its Position; Mill Road Capital Management Holding in Huttig Bldg Prods (HBP) Has Raised by $791,398

Mill Road Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc (HBP) by 30.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mill Road Capital Management Llc bought 395,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.43% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.67M, up from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mill Road Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huttig Bldg Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.07M market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.15. About 6,834 shares traded. Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) has declined 34.92% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HBP News: 30/04/2018 – Huttig Building Products 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS FROM CONT OPS $0.36; 05/03/2018 – HUTTIG BUILDING PRODUCTS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.39; 05/03/2018 Huttig Building Products 4Q Loss/Shr 39c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Huttig Building Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBP)

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77M, down from 185,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $126.45. About 4.40 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold HBP shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.22 million shares or 4.70% less from 11.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 477,721 are held by Rbf Ltd Liability Com. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0% or 20,192 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 277 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 505,178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 575,925 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 1.22 million shares. Moreover, Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Geode Capital Mngmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,703 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 25 shares. Perritt Management Inc owns 0.55% invested in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) for 530,727 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has invested 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). State Street reported 0% in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP). Cutter & Brokerage holds 10,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 40,446 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $80,569 activity. Glass Donald L also bought $11,550 worth of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inv Service Of America owns 0.1% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 4,865 shares. Ghp reported 38,601 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Tradition Mngmt Llc has invested 0.38% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 28,803 are owned by Lsv Asset Mngmt. Bollard Group Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 29,772 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Blue Chip Prns Incorporated stated it has 1.96% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp invested in 0.32% or 113,913 shares. Aureus Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 3,986 shares stake. Macnealy Hoover Invest Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 15,040 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs Inc holds 174,359 shares or 4.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mngmt Limited Co has 1.83% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 222,948 shares. Oppenheimer reported 160,875 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Company has invested 1.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).