As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Cut Stake; Edgepoint Investment Group Has Boosted Position in Flowserve (FLS) by $8.92 Million

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Flowserve Corp (FLS) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 198,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 16.02M shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $722.99M, up from 15.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Flowserve Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 926,097 shares traded. Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) has risen 15.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FLS News: 18/05/2018 – FLOWSERVE’S OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 05/04/2018 – Azima & Flowserve harness Al technology for machine maintenance; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Elizabeth Burger as Chief Human Resources Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flowserve Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLS); 10/04/2018 – Flowserve: Elizabeth Burger Appointed as Chief Human Resources Officer; 18/05/2018 – Flowserve Announces the Appointment of Lanesha Minnix as Chief Legal Officer

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 38,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 173,780 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.29 million, down from 212,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS ISSUES ARE IN NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES ONLY, PERFORMING WELL IN BEVERAGES INTERNATIONALLY

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insur accumulated 3.56% or 98,530 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 6,284 shares. Town And Country Bankshares And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested in 42,066 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 692,047 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Gladius Mngmt Lp reported 16,019 shares. Cambridge holds 0.45% or 10,678 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested in 295,876 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.96% stake. Moreover, First Retail Bank Sioux Falls has 1.46% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cumberland Prtnrs Limited holds 0.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 16,125 shares. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt has 58,883 shares. 145,600 are owned by Markel. M&R Cap Management Inc has invested 1.53% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Becker Management Inc owns 9,477 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Pnc Services Gru Inc invested in 5.67M shares.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Despegar Com Corp by 28,384 shares to 730,715 shares, valued at $10.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 635,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 846,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 177,931 shares to 170,585 shares, valued at $15.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC) by 2.88 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold FLS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 126.65 million shares or 4.27% less from 132.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management stated it has 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Ameriprise Fin owns 58,021 shares. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 1,704 shares or 0% of the stock. 30,767 were reported by Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 7,834 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ghp Inv Advsr has 0.19% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 0.13% or 27,858 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.01% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). California State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.02% invested in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) for 221,296 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 6,175 are owned by Da Davidson Com. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% of its portfolio in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS). 410,984 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Shell Asset Comm owns 28,508 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.