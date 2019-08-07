As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Benin Management Has Cut Holding by $987,590; Boeing (BA) Stock Value Declined While Baxter Bros Has Lifted Position

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 8,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 91,437 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.21 million, down from 99,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $127.44. About 2.51 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $331.21. About 2.43M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 23/03/2018 – Boeing will not appeal against the U.S. trade commission ruling that allows Canada’s Bombardier to sell its newest jets to U.S. airlines without heavy duties; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years Amid Trade War Risk; 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 30/03/2018 – Saudi Arabian Military Industries and Boeing Form Joint Venture Partnership Targeting 55% Localization; 11/03/2018 – The Chinese yuan is growing in purchasing power, making Apple, Boeing and Delta more enticing to Chinese buyers. But if U.S. regulators raise more red flags about such transactions, it could start to stir some serious threats to capitalism

Benin Management Corp, which manages about $278.88M and $232.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 31,530 shares to 228,077 shares, valued at $64.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.24 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.83% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 21,675 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.81% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cap Intll Ltd Ca holds 0.13% or 4,396 shares in its portfolio. 3,693 were reported by First Fincl In. Gabalex Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 3.54% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Fiduciary Management Wi has 3.41M shares for 2.73% of their portfolio. S&T National Bank & Trust Pa holds 0.58% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 21,089 shares. Hamel Assoc Inc has invested 0.56% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tanaka Cap invested 1.35% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.64% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Parsons Cap Mngmt Ri stated it has 51,867 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Clean Yield Grp accumulated 22,315 shares. Bartlett & Limited Company has 2.18% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). D E Shaw holds 0.13% or 821,834 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $9.92 million activity. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $3.49 million worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust invested in 0.01% or 179 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prudential Inc reported 0.35% stake. Pure Advsrs reported 4,387 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Co owns 0.89% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,165 shares. Coldstream Cap owns 30,920 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Co holds 0.44% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,857 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.25% stake. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 20,858 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsrs holds 241,163 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Com owns 705 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Parsec Finance Mgmt Inc holds 0.07% or 2,832 shares. Sunbelt Securities invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 24,591 shares. Huntington National Bank, Ohio-based fund reported 51,785 shares.

