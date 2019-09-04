As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Baldwin Brothers Cut Its Holding by $487,390; Braun Stacey Associates Has Decreased Position in Chevron (CVX) by $1.28 Million

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 10,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 140,613 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, down from 151,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.87. About 161,629 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280333 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 28/05/2018 – Chevron restores production on Gulf of Mexico platforms after storm; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/21/2018 02:35 PM

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 120,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.75M, down from 124,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 164,174 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,624 shares to 47,347 shares, valued at $8.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,145 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,133 are owned by Oakwood Management Limited Liability Co Ca. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Limited Co reported 3,582 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 74,200 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Limited invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bbr Partners Ltd Co holds 0.25% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 15,796 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% or 27,965 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust Co has 0.15% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,634 shares. Harvey Invest Co Ltd Liability Com owns 105,752 shares or 2.23% of their US portfolio. Lee Danner Bass has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Foyston Gordon And Payne invested in 184,071 shares or 4.31% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,838 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.02% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 512 shares. Dupont Capital Management reported 0.32% stake. Chilton Cap Management has 0.26% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 915,747 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.56B for 15.59 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,872 were accumulated by Lafleur & Godfrey Ltd Limited Liability Company. Poplar Forest Cap owns 2,528 shares. Greystone Managed Invests stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd has 0.71% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Personal Capital Corp holds 0.52% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 373,002 shares. 8,516 were reported by Amica Retiree Med Trust. Moreover, Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,625 shares. Martin Communication Tn owns 17,116 shares. Tiverton Asset has invested 0.38% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wharton Business Lc accumulated 9,238 shares. Greatmark Partners invested in 28,234 shares. Counsel Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,745 shares. Asset Grp Incorporated holds 2,110 shares. 45,678 were accumulated by Mastrapasqua Asset. Essex Inv Mngmt Company Lc invested 0.8% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.