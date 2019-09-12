As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Asset Management Group Decreased Its Position; Enbridge (ENB) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Boosted Holding

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 9,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 121,885 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41 million, up from 112,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $34.79. About 1.46M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT CONSIDERING OTHER OPTIONS IF MINNESOTA REGULATOR DOES NOT APPROVE PREFERRED LINE 3 PIPELINE ROUTE – EXECUTIVE VP, PIPELINES; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CPPIB SIGNS PACTS TO BUY 49% OF ENBRIDGE’S INTERESTS IN SELECT; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Makes Biggest Clean Energy Bet With Enbridge Deal; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund: No Assurance Any Transaction Will Be Consummated; 29/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE C$32; 07/03/2018 – Enbridge Announces Expiration and Results of Offer by Spectra Energy Cap to Purchase Notes Due in 2032 and 2038

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92M, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.42. About 2.47M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Management Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 6,382 shares. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.71 million shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Peloton Wealth Strategists stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Howard Capital Mgmt has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 11,287 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 20.82M shares. Monroe State Bank And Trust Mi holds 0.6% or 13,584 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Capital Limited Company has 0.01% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Doheny Asset Ca holds 10,370 shares. Of Virginia Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 112,770 shares. Rnc Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% stake. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 43,709 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Llc invested in 2.4% or 305,385 shares. Texas-based Beck Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alley Co Llc invested in 33,932 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1,698 shares.

