As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Decatur Capital Management Raised Its Holding; Raytheon Company (RTN) Holder Markston International Has Trimmed Stake by $894,712

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 4,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 100,641 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.32M, down from 105,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $180.45. About 481,737 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor; 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 86.75C/SHR FROM 79.75C, EST. 86C; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor solution completes program review; 17/05/2018 – Raytheon Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon/Palantir Contract Is for Combination of Hardware and Software, Work Has Estimated Completion Date of March 202; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 74.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 37,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 88,591 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.86 million, up from 50,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $135.23. About 787,939 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.17 million for 15.66 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corporatio (NYSE:UTX) by 3,030 shares to 83,347 shares, valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 18,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Siriusxm Group Ser. C.

