As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Coldstream Capital Management Upped Holding by $329,156; Dht Holdings (DHT) Stock Value Rose While Polygon Management LTD Has Boosted Its Position

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (DHT) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.24% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in Dht Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $763.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 772,253 shares traded. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has risen 30.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DHT News: 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – DHT HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH ABN AMRO TO INCREASE COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $57.0 MLN; 25/05/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – DHT Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 07/05/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET REVENUE $46.2 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. has filed Form 20-F for 2017 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; 24/04/2018 – DHT HOLDINGS INC – ENTERED INTO A $485 MLN SECURED CREDIT FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH A SIX YEAR TENOR FOR REFINANCING OF 13 OF COMPANY’S VLCCS; 24/04/2018 – DHT Holdings, Inc. Announces $485 M Refinancing and Increase in Revolving Credit Facility

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 2,698 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 32,961 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 30,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 35,037 shares to 25,293 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (HEEM) by 15,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,339 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSG).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technology has invested 0.4% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Stevens First Principles, a California-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com has 15,715 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18.62M shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 33,890 shares. Sabal Tru invested in 2.68% or 245,563 shares. Horrell Capital Mngmt accumulated 2.04% or 32,592 shares. Legacy Cap Partners reported 1.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 27,000 shares. Nomura reported 90,845 shares. Charter Tru has invested 0.84% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ims Mngmt has 0.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.22% stake. Altrinsic Glob, a Connecticut-based fund reported 356,523 shares.