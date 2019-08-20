As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Bislett Management Lowered Holding by $610,000; Calamp (CAMP) Valuation Declined While John G Ullman & Associates Has Raised Holding

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Calamp Corp (CAMP) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 43,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.29% . The institutional investor held 223,707 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, up from 179,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Calamp Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 122,700 shares traded. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 50.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 26C TO 32C, EST. 31C; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q REV. $94.4M, EST. $93.6M; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 11/04/2018 – CALAMP REPORTS PLANS FOR PARTNERSHIP WITH TRANSUNION; 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.30; 11/04/2018 – CalAmp Announces Plans for Partnership with TransUnion to Help Insurers Better Manage Risk

Bislett Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.58M, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 1.25M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 13/03/2018 – City Colleges of Chicago and PepsiCo Partner to Offer Students a Pathway to Careers in Transportation, Distribution and Manufacturing; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares to 397,110 shares, valued at $32.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xerox Corp by 10,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,739 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

More notable recent CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stelmine completes a strategic private placement of $203500 – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm Stock Falters on a Weak Sales Forecast – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Falco Provides Horne 5 Project Development Update – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NEW MAT RACING WATER SLIDE ATTRACTION, â€œGRAND CARNIVALEâ€ INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL COMING TO CAROWINDS IN 2020 – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

