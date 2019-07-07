As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Asset Management Group Has Boosted Position; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Raised Its Fti Consulting (FCN) Position by $3.32 Million; Market Value Rose

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fti Consulting Inc (FCN) by 10.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 43,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 444,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.14M, up from 400,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fti Consulting Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 64,841 shares traded. FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) has risen 37.28% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.85% the S&P500. Some Historical FCN News: 08/05/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Neal Hochberg Recognized as One of the Top 25 Consultants of 2018; 29/05/2018 – FTI Consulting: Franck Risler Named Senior Managing Director; 06/03/2018 Miller Industries Announces Webcast; 26/04/2018 – FTI CONSULTING 1Q REV. $497.8M; 08/05/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Neal Hochberg Recognized as One of the Top 25 Consultants of 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ FTI Consulting Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCN); 26/04/2018 – FTI Consulting 1Q Rev $497.8M; 24/05/2018 – Corporate Counsel Names FTI Consulting a Top Service Provider in the Legal Industry; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises FTI Outlook To Stable From Neg; ‘BB+’ Rtg Afrmd; 29/05/2018 – Derivatives Expert Franck Risler Joins FTI Consulting

Asset Management Group Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 11.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc bought 6,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,871 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58 million, up from 55,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 3.36M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 16.81 million shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.41% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Private Ocean Lc holds 1,377 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Edgemoor Investment Advisors has 7,180 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Lesa Sroufe And Com has invested 0.39% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc, Virginia-based fund reported 73,471 shares. Iberiabank has 16,493 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 1.18% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Long Island Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 98,505 shares. M Kraus stated it has 3.34% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 323,165 were reported by Flossbach Von Storch Ag. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated owns 57,558 shares for 1% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com has invested 0.54% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cobblestone Ltd Llc Ny accumulated 1.07% or 93,717 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust And Ltd reported 49,363 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 2,565 shares to 13,805 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 2.03 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.62M shares, and cut its stake in Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold FCN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 35.95 million shares or 2.13% less from 36.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Sei Investments owns 0.03% invested in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) for 108,553 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt accumulated 444,441 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,874 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt reported 0.01% in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 72,710 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 10,753 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 79 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 0.01% or 13,844 shares. Verition Fund Limited Co has 6,483 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Company holds 212,659 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities reported 2,307 shares.

