As Pepsico (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Academy Capital Management Lowered Holding; Northcoast Asset Management Has Raised Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by $824,174

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 155.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 31,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,055 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 20,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 1.81 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has risen 13.28% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.85% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – QTRLY NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS, INCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, WERE $2.44 PER THOUSAND CUBIC FEET, DOWN 8 PCT

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 3,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,961 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.99 million, down from 109,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.93. About 2.76M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.415B; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO ANNOUNCES DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE SNACKS; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Snacks Category Boost PepsiCo’s (PEP) Earnings in Q2? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Rises 0.4%; Camber Energy Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – XLP, PG, KO, PEP – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PepsiCo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo Second-Quarter Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 63,301 shares to 108,567 shares, valued at $15.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iq Arb Merger Arbitrage Etf (MNA) by 14,562 shares to 156,864 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 17,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,290 shares, and cut its stake in Nestle S A Sponsored Adr Repst (NSRGY).