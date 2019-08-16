As Pepsico Com (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Whittier Trust Co Has Increased Position by $307,684; Parkwood Has Increased Holding in Anthem (ANTM) by $658,944

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 51,477 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, up from 49,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $277.3. About 249,834 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q OPER REV. $22.34B, EST. $22.52B; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.12, REV VIEW $91.34 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 30/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference; 24/05/2018 – Trump Says NFL Owners’ Anthem Protest Ban Doesn’t Go Far Enough; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 2,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 274,611 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.65 million, up from 272,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $131.4. About 989,877 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO lndra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 01/05/2018 – Correct: PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 92.75c Vs. 80.5c; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 1000 (IWB) by 19,768 shares to 118,380 shares, valued at $18.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,295 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth has 413 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Co invested in 0.08% or 7,243 shares. Mcf Advsr Limited Co stated it has 5,560 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Beaumont Fin Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 114,681 shares. Mairs & Inc has invested 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Citadel Advisors Ltd accumulated 796,902 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tradition Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 11,558 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 22,132 shares or 4.61% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 0.28% stake. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel invested in 135,395 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 148,200 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Diversified Tru Co stated it has 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Co Il holds 1.31% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 100,156 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.18% stake. 45,471 were reported by Narwhal Capital Management.

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 22,292 shares to 79,249 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG) by 47,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,934 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).