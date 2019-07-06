As Pepsico Com (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Palladium Partners Increased Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shares Rose, Holder Halbert Hargrove Russell Lifted Holding

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 163.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 9,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,833 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.13. About 4.44M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 24/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL OFFERS PNG LNG CARGO FOR MAY DELIVERY INTO NORTH ASIA -TRADERS; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS EXPECTS ITS GUYANA INVESTMENT TO START GENERATING CASH AFTER SECOND PHASE COMES ONLINE IN 2022; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 13,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 148,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.16 million, up from 134,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $133.02. About 3.13M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo sees spate of exits in India as soft drinks lose the fizz – Economic Times; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97B and $28.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 34,863 shares to 89,360 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) by 3,724 shares to 23,458 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Edge Msci Usa Vl (VLUE) by 107,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,087 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY).