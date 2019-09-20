As Pepsico Com (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Holder Corda Investment Management Has Cut Its Position; Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) Valuation Rose While P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Boosted by $6.70 Million Its Holding

Corda Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc sold 6,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 247,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.49M, down from 254,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 4.12 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Edison Intl (Put) (EIX) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.71 million, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 1.54M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings of Ohio Edison, Cleveland Electric Illuminating and Toledo Edison; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES OHIO EDISON FINANCING TRUST Il OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – S CA Edison – 04/13/2018 05:30 PM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/13/2018 04:50 PM; 12/04/2018 – “4DX with ScreenX” Wins Big and Takes Home Silver at the Edison Awards in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Rev $2.56B; 01/05/2018 – EDISON CEO: UPDATED FIRE LIABILITY STANDARD NEEDED; 16/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters to Host United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America Eastern District Drywall and Flooring Olympics in Edison, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/22/2018 06:33 AM; 18/04/2018 – Orgenesis at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold EIX shares while 167 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 268.68 million shares or 2.04% more from 263.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.03% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Sun Life Finance reported 0% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Zeke Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,070 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk has invested 0.09% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Com has 5,500 shares. Moreover, Salem Counselors Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 1,200 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr owns 10,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 217,969 shares stake. 10,066 are owned by Intrust Bancorporation Na. Jennison Associates Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 1.38M shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement, California-based fund reported 562,862 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 467,713 shares. Element Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Old Natl Savings Bank In reported 0.02% stake.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 313,280 shares to 387,928 shares, valued at $26.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 17,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,610 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gw Henssler Limited accumulated 1.69% or 142,215 shares. Monroe National Bank & Tru Mi holds 0.6% or 13,584 shares. 1,665 were accumulated by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Peapack Gladstone Corp accumulated 357,338 shares. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,897 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co accumulated 1.08% or 218,115 shares. 3,090 were reported by Btg Pactual Glob Asset Management. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg holds 171,017 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Lp invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Saybrook Capital Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,753 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 1.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mckinley Management Limited Liability Com Delaware holds 2.05% or 245,194 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has 7.76 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.28% or 20,758 shares. Azimuth has invested 1.91% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.54 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $921.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Simon Ppty Group (NYSE:SPG) by 3,461 shares to 113,687 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2023 Corporate Etf by 18,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,385 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Ltd (NYSE:CHL).