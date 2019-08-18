As Pepsico Com (PEP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Cut by $640,012 Its Holding; As Biotelemetry (BEAT) Stock Price Declined, Loomis Sayles & Company LP Has Trimmed Holding

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 41,975 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14 million, down from 47,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden, NJ; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 23,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The institutional investor held 443,935 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.80 million, down from 467,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $40.98. About 367,787 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lrg Cap Etf (SCHX) by 21,608 shares to 63,082 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 (IVV) by 3,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkts (IEMG).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 12,948 shares to 526,465 shares, valued at $180.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,589 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

