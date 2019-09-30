As Pepsico Com (PEP) Share Price Rose, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Decreased Position; Pier Capital Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 75.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 10,206 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.56 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tries to Stem Declining Drink Volumes With New Products and Old Favorites — Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 15/03/2018 – PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi is Chair of CelebrAsian Procurement & Business Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Pier Capital Llc increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 32.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc bought 129,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.37% . The institutional investor held 529,890 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73 million, up from 400,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 1.86M shares traded. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 148.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 148.91% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS CEO SUCCESSION PLAN; 14/03/2018 – Lattice Semi Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners LLC Exits Position in Lattice Semi; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lattice Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTTC); 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31; 07/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor: James P. Lederer, John E. Major and Krishna Rangasayee to be Appointed to Board March 13

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl A by 177,222 shares to 178,789 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sch Us Reit Etf (SCHH) by 49,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Short (BSV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $646.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc by 321,785 shares to 562,295 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Group I (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 29,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,926 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).