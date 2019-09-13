As Pepsico Com (PEP) Market Value Rose, Crestwood Advisors Has Lifted Holding by $3.36 Million; Ls Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Fastenal Co (FAST) Position by $450,656; Valuation Declined

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc bought 25,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 204,194 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.78M, up from 178,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 2.76M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 28,422 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $926,000, up from 14,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lenox Wealth accumulated 1,160 shares. West Chester Cap Advsr accumulated 6,103 shares. Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas holds 2.62% or 170,227 shares in its portfolio. Ar Asset holds 2.01% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 42,409 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Fincl Bank has 0.92% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru holds 1.43% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 59,416 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bp Public Ltd Co owns 149,000 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson has invested 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Scott & Selber Incorporated invested in 0.2% or 2,975 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 37,868 shares stake. Moreover, Prudential Public Ltd Co has 1.29% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3.23M shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Inc owns 91,375 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush And holds 1.99% or 44,436 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond Etf by 12,323 shares to 242,364 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Etf by 6,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,584 shares, and cut its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,868 shares to 161,288 shares, valued at $21.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,158 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S/T Corp Bond Etf (VCSH).

