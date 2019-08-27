As Pepsico Com (PEP) Market Value Rose, Corda Investment Management Upped Position; Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Has Decreased by $2.06 Million

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 254,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17M, up from 249,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $188.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.79. About 3.95M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears on Retro Cans; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 17.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 109,490 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, down from 132,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $108.45. About 526,304 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe Communications holds 0.39% or 3,727 shares in its portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management owns 5,794 shares. Utd Automobile Association has 0.44% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 1.38M shares. Osher Van De Voorde Mgmt owns 93,182 shares for 5.08% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Co holds 1.19% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2.83M shares. Harvey Invest Com Lc accumulated 105,752 shares. Old Point Tru & Fincl Services N A has invested 3.99% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Srb accumulated 0.07% or 6,263 shares. Indiana Tru Inv Management Co invested 1.16% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hudock Cap Gp Limited Co holds 0.29% or 6,551 shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Com Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41 shares. Town & Country Retail Bank & Company Dba First Bankers Company invested in 42,066 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Nomura Asset Com invested in 642,325 shares. 170,778 were accumulated by Davidson Advsrs.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 10,586 shares to 648,918 shares, valued at $27.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 6,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 491,226 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:CME).

