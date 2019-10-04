As Pepsico Com (PEP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Sg Americas Securities Has Lifted Its Stake; Iron Mountain (IRM) Shareholder Fernwood Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Declined

Sg Americas Securities Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 287.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Americas Securities Llc bought 142,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 192,445 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.24 million, up from 49,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Americas Securities Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $139.41. About 1.29 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 484,153 shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Net $45M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Buys Dutch EvoSwitch Data-Center Business for $235M; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Deal Provides 11 Megawatts of Existing Data Center Capacity; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – TRANSACTION IS DEBT FINANCED; 02/05/2018 – Iron Mountain Introduces Iron Cloud Critical Protection and Recovery to Safeguard High-value Data; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Iron Mountain’s New Term Loan Ba3; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Maintains Its 2018 Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B

Fernwood Investment Management Llc, which manages about $159.22M and $182.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth Etf (MGK) by 2,362 shares to 21,550 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associates Ltd reported 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 1.25 million shares. Washington Bancorporation owns 11,183 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 16,842 shares in its portfolio. Lasalle Invest Mngmt Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 113,962 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd holds 404 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,710 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 30,563 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Qs Limited Liability invested 0.01% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Capital Int Sarl holds 11,336 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser Advsrs Inc reported 71,240 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc stated it has 53,950 shares. Agf Invests invested in 105,440 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $163.67 million for 13.94 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Sg Americas Securities Llc, which manages about $14.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Call) by 2.08 million shares to 238,100 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qep Res Inc Com (NYSE:QEP) by 126,133 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,817 shares, and cut its stake in Interdigital Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guardian Investment Mgmt holds 14,473 shares or 1.65% of its portfolio. Sonata Capital owns 1,556 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Comerica Bank has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 16,927 were accumulated by Wisconsin Cap Ltd Llc. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Com owns 0.84% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 43,816 shares. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.21% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hayek Kallen Invest Mgmt has invested 2.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Botty Investors reported 400 shares. Marietta Investment Prtnrs Lc has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 1.00 million were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 2,382 are held by Tiemann Ltd Llc. Wharton Business Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 3,919 shares. Verity Asset Management accumulated 2,131 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Rampart Inv Management Company Limited Liability Corp stated it has 41,382 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.3% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).