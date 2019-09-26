As Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Valuation Rose, Holder Jbf Capital Upped Its Holding; Wynn Resorts LTD (Call) (WYNN) Shareholder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $35.10 Million

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $135.85. About 1.35M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 02/04/2018 – Cambodian farmers sue Thai sugar group Mitr Phol over alleged land grab; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelphia, PA; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) (WYNN) by 72.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 285,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The hedge fund held 107,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, down from 392,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $110.54. About 1.20M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 16/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ELAINE WYNN HAS ALSO RELEASED HER CLAIMS AGAINST CO AND KIM SINATRA RELATING TO STEVE WYNN’S ALLEGED BREACH OF AGREEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts in Credit Pact That Includes 364-Day Term Loan Facility of Up to $800M; 07/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts allowed to drop Wynn from Massachusetts casino license; 10/04/2018 – MacauDailyTimes: Wynn is said to be selling USD150m of Warhol, Picasso works; 27/04/2018 – `NO ONE’S GOING TO BUY US RIGHT NOW’ WYNN CEO TELLS REGULATORS; 15/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON MARCH 14, CO WAS INFORMED A STIPULATION AND ORDER WAS SUBMITTED TO DISMISS CERTAIN CLAIMS MADE BY ELAINE WYNN IN PENDING LAWSUIT; 14/05/2018 – Elaine Wynn Succeeds in Booting Director From Wynn Resorts Board; 30/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Wynn, Airbnb, Bill Gates; 15/05/2018 – Palm Beach Daily: Two Picasso works owned by Palm Beach property owner Steve Wynn pulled from Christie’s auction; 29/05/2018 – GALAXY TO REMAIN PASSIVE INVESTOR IN WYNN RESORTS: LUI

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roosevelt Inv Grp Incorporated has invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wagner Bowman owns 34,059 shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Com invested in 0.35% or 31,465 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 108,551 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Private Asset stated it has 51,064 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Community Savings Bank Na has invested 1.43% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). First Business Fincl Incorporated invested in 3,125 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 4,477 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Company reported 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Financial Advisory Group Inc holds 0.34% or 9,772 shares. 44,779 are owned by Somerville Kurt F. Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Co owns 13,941 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Oakwood Cap Limited Liability Company Ca holds 2.45% or 43,493 shares. Alesco Ltd Liability Com has 3,259 shares.

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $550.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 12,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $420,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 44,000 shares to 194,000 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLK) by 86,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22 million for 22.84 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

