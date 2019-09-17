As Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Shares Rose, Jbf Capital Boosted Holding by $2.55 Million; Cardinal Health (CAH) Holder Davidson D A & Company Has Trimmed Its Stake

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.75M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $136.26. About 381,501 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo said it would buy baked fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods, in a deal that underscores the company’s efforts to strengthen its healthy snack portfolio; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business

Davidson D A & Company decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 62.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company sold 9,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 5,567 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $262,000, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 520,045 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 26/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SMT AND CARDINAL HEALTH ENTER INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE INDIAN MARKET; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 55,837 shares to 62,783 shares, valued at $2.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 56,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 421,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Calamos Dynamic Conv & Incom.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh holds 0.83% or 17,988 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 56,688 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc has 28,312 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Motco invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Smithfield reported 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg owns 1.17 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The invested in 0.01% or 272,530 shares. Trust Communication Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.19% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Artisan Ptnrs LP has invested 0.08% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Comerica National Bank & Trust, a Michigan-based fund reported 87,031 shares. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). First Natl Trust holds 0.25% or 56,821 shares in its portfolio. Montana-based Da Davidson And Com has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Suntrust Banks invested in 17,161 shares.

Analysts await Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 15.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.29 per share. CAH’s profit will be $324.97M for 11.22 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Cardinal Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.80% negative EPS growth.

