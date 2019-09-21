As Pepsico (Call) (PEP) Stock Price Rose, Capstone Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding; Tcw Group Has Upped Its Holding in Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) as Stock Declined

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) (PEP) by 46.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 264,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 310,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.74 million, down from 575,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 4.85 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 10,204 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The institutional investor held 85,908 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62 million, up from 75,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 518,937 shares traded. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 26,309 shares to 23,593 shares, valued at $44.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 98,536 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 991,421 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank And reported 2,058 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 17,878 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Tru holds 1.44M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 2.37M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 164,140 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alyeska Investment Grp Lp holds 0.08% or 144,715 shares in its portfolio. 1.20 million were reported by Lsv Asset. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 119,740 shares. Moreover, Chicago Equity Prtn Lc has 0.1% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 53,870 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Limited has invested 0% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability has 0% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 53 shares. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership reported 25,601 shares. Schroder Mngmt Group Inc reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Secs Lc accumulated 0% or 9,579 shares. 664,930 were accumulated by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $13.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (Put) (NYSE:DE) by 123,500 shares to 188,400 shares, valued at $31.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com holds 52,808 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.39% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 6,533 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Diversified Tru accumulated 10,286 shares. Baltimore holds 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,404 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 65,283 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Bath Savings has invested 0.79% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Illinois-based Nadler Fincl Grp has invested 0.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amica Retiree Tru has 7,139 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Court Place Advsr Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 9,847 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 62,905 shares. Villere St Denis J And Limited Liability Com has 109,480 shares. Finemark National Bank & has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.16% or 65,789 shares.