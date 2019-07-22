As Peoples Utd Finl (PBCT) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Advisory Alpha Has Cut Its Stake; Moneygram Intl (MGI) Stock Declined While Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Increased Position by $2.22 Million

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (PBCT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,290 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.24 million, down from 10,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Peoples Utd Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 5.24M shares traded or 67.24% up from the average. People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) has declined 12.92% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PBCT News: 19/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Acquisitions drive loan, profit gains at People’s United; 22/03/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINANCIAL INC PBCT.O : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $21; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for People’s United Financial, American International Group, ImmunoCellular Th; 04/05/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED FINL NAMES JEFF TENGEL PRESIDENT; 04/05/2018 – People’s United Financial, Inc. Names Jeff Tengel President; 20/04/2018 – DJ People’s United Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCT); 19/04/2018 – People’s United Financial Raises Quarterly Dividend to 17.5c From 17.25c; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q OPER EPS 30C, EST. 30C; 19/04/2018 – PEOPLE’S UNITED 1Q EPS 30C; 18/04/2018 – People’s United Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (MGI) by 60.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Moneygram Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $2.19. About 2.49M shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 72.12% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram 1Q Rev $380M; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Rev $408.2M; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC – IN QTR, MONEYGRAM.COM GREW 23% PRIMARILY FROM NEW CUSTOMER ACQUISITIONS; 16/03/2018 – Moneygram 4Q Loss $52.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI)

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $111,746 activity.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07M and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) by 11,878 shares to 65,330 shares, valued at $5.30 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 35 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SPYG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold PBCT shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 142 raised stakes. 290.39 million shares or 4.41% more from 278.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 44,279 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 201,086 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 164,886 shares. First Citizens Bancshares And has 0.08% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Eaton Vance Management invested in 463,743 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.02% or 262,787 shares in its portfolio. M&T Natl Bank has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Pinebridge Investments LP holds 181 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.02% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT). Bancshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.06% or 12.53M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com owns 0% invested in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) for 60,085 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited owns 11,149 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Com reported 16,072 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.01% in People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 222,772 shares to 638,689 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 235,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

