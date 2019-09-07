As Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Valuation Rose, Holder Lsv Asset Management Has Decreased by $447,000 Its Stake; Southeast Asset Advisors Lifted Position in Fedex (FDX) by $331,049

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 32.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 1,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 7,447 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 5,618 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $161.87. About 1.38 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 20/03/2018 – Fifth device explodes in Texas, seen linked to others; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women lnnovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – BY TRANSFERRING THE OBLIGATIONS TO METROPOLITAN LIFE, FEDEX WILL REDUCE ITS U.S. PENSION PLAN LIABILITIES BY APPROXIMATELY $6 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – HAVE ALSO CONFIRMED THAT THE INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE ALSO SHIPPED A SECOND PACKAGE THAT HAS NOW BEEN SECURED AND TURNED OVER TO LAW ENFORCEMENT; 20/03/2018 – Global Winnipeg: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE CONDUCTING FOLLOW UP INVESTIGATION ON FEDEX PKG; 20/03/2018 – Rochelle Metzger: #BREAKING: A device exploded early Tuesday at a FedEx ground distribution facility in Texas injuring one

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) by 3.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 14,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The institutional investor held 371,556 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.51M, down from 386,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $630.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.48. About 30,058 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC. DECLARES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 51,138 shares. Bessemer Grp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 34,900 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 16,850 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Pnc Financial Gru Inc stated it has 2,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Denali Advsrs Limited Company, California-based fund reported 59 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Barclays Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 5,753 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 122,377 shares stake. Franklin Resources has 0.02% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Fmr Limited Liability Com has 59,958 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Management Inc has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Missouri-based Duncker Streett & Company has invested 0.15% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 10.58 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) by 157,900 shares to 230,600 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 216,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Mgmt holds 3,814 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 39,428 shares. Montecito Bankshares & reported 4,992 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Chem Commercial Bank stated it has 13,272 shares. Raub Brock Mngmt Lp has invested 4.37% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). 5,511 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Woodstock Corp invested in 0.12% or 3,715 shares. St Johns Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Dumont Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.42% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). First Dallas Securities holds 0.8% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,133 shares. Burns J W And Com Incorporated New York stated it has 13,366 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Thompson Investment Management Incorporated reported 29,984 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 2,586 shares. Cohen And Steers has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 171,522 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.