As Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Valuation Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Cut Stake; Mackenzie Financial Trimmed Its Stryker (SYK) Holding as Share Price Rose

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 211,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82 million, down from 294,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $676.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 54,452 shares traded or 12.84% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC); 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 105,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 1.23M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $253.24M, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $221.2. About 1.40M shares traded or 33.88% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 12/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Corporation- CMI (Collagen Meniscus Implant) device, Ivy Sports Medicine s collagen-based meniscus implant Pr; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, L/XL; Catalog Number: 0400-720-000 Sterile personal; 27/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Stryker to Highlight Expanding Line of 3D-Printed Tritanium® Cages at AANS; 23/03/2018 – Stryker F1™ Small Bone Power System brings fresh innovation to the power tool market; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 06/03/2018 – Stryker Launches Next Generation Trident® Il Acetabular System; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 11.34 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 813,326 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Lp reported 25,909 shares stake. Us Fincl Bank De invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd invested in 0% or 7,189 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 20,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership holds 17,655 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De stated it has 54,654 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Lc has invested 0.14% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc) holds 0% or 682 shares. Ameriprise Finance, Minnesota-based fund reported 31,277 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 19,834 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Com owns 26,460 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Legal And General Public Ltd Company reported 3,413 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $12,038 activity.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.80M for 29.11 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $38.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alamos Gold Inc New by 385,310 shares to 797,167 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 186,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).